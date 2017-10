COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Can you help identify this robbery suspect?

Police say the man is believed to be the suspect from the October 13 robbery of the Boost Mobile store off Murray Boulevard. According to authorities, the suspect entered the store around 2 p.m., pointed a gun at the employee, and demanded cash. Shortly after the robbery, police say a man matching the robbery suspect’s description was seen going into another business and changing his clothes. He was last seen walking south toward E. Platte Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early twenties, about 6’2″, tall, with a thin build. He has three to four-inch-long braids, a mustache, and possible facial hair on or under his chin.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.