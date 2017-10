COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole cash from a local store Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of 2300 Platte Place.

Police say the suspect threw a rock at an employee and took the cash register drawer. He fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black man around 30-years-old with blonde dreadlocks.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.