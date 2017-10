Suspect Vehicle in Pueblo Homicide View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Overall image of the suspect vehicle that shows the front of the vehicle. / Pueblo Police Department A clearer image of the wheels. / Pueblo Police Department Image of the rear of the vehicle that shows a distinct bed rail. / Pueblo Police Department Image of a possible nerf bar located below the cab of the vehicle. / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for your help in identifying and locating a suspect vehicle in connection with the homicide of a Pueblo man last week.

Pueblo police are still actively investigating after 51-year-old Derrick Regalado was found murdered in the backyard of his home in the 600 block of Avocado Street the morning of October 24. Regalado’s death is the 24th homicide in Pueblo so far this year, according to authorities.

Right now police say there are at least two individuals involved in the homicide, with one of them being the driver of the suspect vehicle. In addition to the homicide suspect, authorities say the driver could also possibly be facing homicide charges.

If you have any information regarding this incident, submit a tip to the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867.