COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cell phones are everywhere.

About 95 percent of Americans have a cellphone of some kind, and 77 percent of them are smart phones, according to the Pew Research Center.

Some of you may even be reading this on a smart phone right now.

Now District 11 is hosting a screening for the community to help parents better manage their child’s use of technology and social media.

Studies show that students use a screen for more than six hours a day, but that doesn’t count homework.

Ideally, a school counselor said the limit should be one hour a day. To many of us that sounds impossible, so experts say it’s just about finding a compromise.

Technology can be helpful but it can also be hurtful.

“Technology age 21st century learners, having access is what our generation is all about now,” said Sheila Ervin, School Social Worker at Tesla Middle and High Schools. “That creates a lot of tension at home and a lot of stress.”

These problems are prompting new conversations in the schools.

“I know as an educator we have been having challenges kind of monitoring and finding a good balance in the classroom,” said Ervin.

On Thursday, District 11 will screen a movie called SCREENAGERS which is not just for kids, but it also has a message for parents.

‘I think every family struggles with this issue and finding that balance and compromise,” said Ervin. “I hope the students learn that we don’t want quash the ability to be online; understand that there is more to life that just that screen time. They are missing out on good effective communication and relationship building.”

The event is happening this Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Roy J. Wasson Campus located at 2115 Afton Way. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Then the SCREENAGERS movie starts at 6:15 p.m.

There will be community resources for families to learn how to better communicate in this digital age.

Experts suggest one way to start cutting back on screen time is making a rule saying no phones at dinner.

For more information about SCREENAGERS tap here.

