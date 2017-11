Related Coverage VIEWER PHOTOS: Halloween 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween, one Colorado Springs man is hoping to spread some smiles this holiday.

He’s inviting people to come to his house on 26th and Modes Streets and toilet paper his yard.

Trevor Pellegrin said, “Everybody has problems in their life, depression, bills, loss of a family member or loved one and being able to put a smile on familes and kids’ faces in that moment when they’re getting ready to throw that toilet paper, nothing else matters to them. Everything in that moment becomes pure happiness.”

Pellegrin put an ad out on Craigslist saying he was going to do this, and then later posted the address. At first he wondered if anyone would actually come. When he came home from work, his house was covered.

“Every time someone pulls up, I don’t know if they’re a friend, someone supposed to be here, just looking at the house, most of the time everyone is passing by and they’ve never TP’d a house so I run into my house and get an extra roll of toilet paper and let them throw it and it’s just awesome,” said Pellegrin.

He only asks that people be respectful. No throwing eggs, no putting forks in the lawn, just toilet paper and only throw on his home, avoid the neighbors. But most of all have fun!

Pellegrin said, “I’ve talked to a lot of people here. Everyone likes to throw it overhand. They throw it like a baseball. That is incorrect. If you throw it too hard the paper rips. Go underhand, the granny shot. Unroll four feet of the toilet paper before you throw it and just lightly flick your wrist.”

Pellegrin will start the cleanup process on Thursday, November 2.