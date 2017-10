PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are looking for a car that was stolen from a Pueblo apartment complex with a child inside Tuesday morning. The child has been found safe.

Police said the car was stolen from the Harmony Apartments at 24 Bonnymede Road around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. A 2-year-old child was in the car at the time. A few minutes later, the child was found unharmed at an address on Mohawk Road.

Police are still looking for the car, a silver 2005 four-door Honda Accord. Police said it has no license plates, and no other distinguishing features. It had a Wonder Woman hat in the back window at the time it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-553-2502.