Snickers, Reese’s, Skittles, Dole Mini Salads — which is your favorite?

Behold, the “Dole mini salad” packs, which are essentially a “fun size” serving of salad.

Of course, this is all a joke. An image of the snack-sized salad was posted on Instagram by comedian Adam the Creator and has since gone viral.

What’s the worst Halloween treat you’ve ever received?