The next time you travel on Southwest Airlines, you could be getting some live, in-flight entertainment.

Southwest is once again partnering with Warner Music to provide in-air concerts on flights.

The “Live at 35” series, as in 35,000 feet, usually features country artists on acoustic instruments.

A recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia featured country artist Devin Dawson performing “All On Me.”

I checked the “Sing ALL ON ME at 35,000 feet in the air” box off the bucket list. Thank you @SouthwestAir #liveat35 https://t.co/SCK1U1PQ0K pic.twitter.com/0lYoSd7frU — Devin Dawson (@zdevin) October 26, 2017

Live at 35 has actually been around since 2011 and has gotten positive feedback, so the new deal with Warner just means the concerts are going to continue.

There’s no word which bands will pop up in the surprise shows, or which flights may suddenly find themselves accompanied by artists on the fly. Southwest hints Live at 35 will take place on roughly 20 flights a year.

