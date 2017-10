DENVER, Colo. — Starting December 1, smoking on the 16th Street Mall will be illegal.

Denver City Council on Monday, October 30 passed the proposed smoking ban, which bans cigarettes, cigars, and electronic smoking devices within 50 feet of the pedestrian mall between Broadway and Chestnut Place.

Signs will be placed on every other block along the mall.

Denver police will start giving people who smoke along the mall verbal warnings before issuing tickets at the discretion of the officer. If caught smoking, the ordinance calls for a $100 fine.

