COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a tail waggin’ good time this weekend at the Lincoln Center on Cascade Avenue as businesses and organizations partnered up for the first-ever Puptoberfest.

From photo booths to trick-or-treating and even a costume contest, it was a way to celebrate the season with man’s best friend while giving back to the community.

“A fun day for dogs to enjoy Halloween and also to bring awareness and to fundraise money for Freedom Service Dogs, which is an amazing organization that rescues dogs and then trains them so that they can become service dogs for people in need, including military, Alzheimer’s patients, elderly people, and a new program that they’re running for teenagers,” Puptoberfest team leader Tiffany Lachnidt said.

If you didn’t make it to the event, you can still donate to the cause at coloradogives.org .