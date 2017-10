Related Coverage MAP: The least appreciated Halloween candy in each state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Little ghouls and goblins will soon be running from house to house trick-or-treating, but imagine your child walking up and ringing the doorbell of a sex offender.

According to the Colorado Department of Corrections, this Halloween, local law enforcement will be doing random visits to homes of registered sex offenders, but only if they’re on parole. If they are not on parole or probation, sex offenders can have their lights on, doors open, and passing out candy to your children.

But there are mobile apps you can download to see exactly which areas to steer clear of.

We checked out Sex Offenders Search Lite for Apple devices. The free version allows you to see the five closest offenders to your location.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation also has a website, making it easier for parents to weed out the houses to avoid. It shows a map of registered sex offenders located across the state. You can even type in your city, county, address, or zip code see who is registered in your community.

It’s a simple way to figure out which doorbells you don’t want your kids to ring.