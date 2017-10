COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Colorado Springs Monday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of E. Platte, between Iowa Avenue and Prairie Road.

Police say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.