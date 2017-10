MONUMENT, Colo. — Slick roads may have played a role in a rollover crash that killed a man in Monument early Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on southbound Interstate 25 just north of the Monument exit. A 1996 Honda Accord was headed southbound when the driver lost control and went off the road. The car hit a tree, hit a road sign, and rolled twice, according to troopers.

Police said the driver was ejected and died on the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. His name has not yet been released.

Troopers said it appears the driver was going too fast for conditions. It was rainy and snowy at the time of the crash.