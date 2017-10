COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s finally here, the long-awaited Venetucci Pumpkin Ale.

The drink was tapped for the season at Bristol Brewing Company on Monday afternoon.

For more than 13 years, the Bristol Brewing Company has partnered with Venetucci Farms for brewing their famous pumpkin ale.

The farm is a community icon and is dedicated to make sure those less fortunate get a pumpkin for Halloween and more importantly learn about growing their own food. After water contamination and hail damage ruined the crop the last few years, Milberger Farms out in Pueblo has stepped up to help provide the crop. This generosity shows that this drink is more than just a good brew.

On Monday, dozens lined up to get a taste and Matthew Darby was the first one in line.

“I’ve always missed this sale. They sold out early. I found out today they were selling it, take the half day early stand in line and get the beer,” said Darby.

Jason Attias is a teacher and when he finally got his hand a few bombers, he did a happy dance.

“Local businesses like Bristol you want to see them survive,” said Attias.

The owner of the Brewery, Mike Bristol, said it’s a long-standing tradition.

“We were doing pumpkin before it was cool,” said Bristol. “We’ve proven over 13 years its more than just about the beer.”

The brewery also promises to be Colorado proud.

“We only distribute the beer in Colorado. There is a responsibility there. If our community is willing to support us, we need to support our community,” said Bristol.

The proceeds of the Pumpkin Ale go back to Venetucci Farms.

“I believe the quality of the beer is better,” said Darby. “They put more pride into the beer.”

Even though, this year Milberger Farms in Pueblo County has provided the pumpkin crop.

“It’s awesome. A patch from Pueblo chipped into help out. It’s important this year now more than ever, especially with the ground water contamination and what not,” said Trevor Schrock, a Colorado Springs local who also waited in line today. “My friends and I try to hold on to one of the bombers and have it 7 or 8 months later. It makes it even more worthwhile.”

It takes 1,500 pumpkins to make this beer. The 22-ounce bomber sold out at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

You can get the drink at the Brewery itself at least for the next few days before it runs out and then at select liquor stores around the area.