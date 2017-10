COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a year of construction, an expansion in the John Zay House makes it possible to house even more families in traumatic situations.

Since 2008, The John Zay House has offered lodging and care, free of charge, to patients and families undergoing treatment for cancer and other illnesses.

The expansion has nearly doubled the size of the house, which adds nine new rooms and two suites.

The house is for families who live more than 50 miles from Penrose Hospital, and are staying overnight in the hospital.

The CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services said this expansion, takes an additional burden off struggling families.

“We hear from people that this has made all the difference in a very traumatic stressful time in their lives,” said Margaret Sabin , President and CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.

The Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs, and the Penrose-St. Francis Foundation raises approximately $2.5 million to fund this expansion.