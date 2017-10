Just in time for Halloween!

Monday, October 30, is National Candy Corn Day.

Candy corn is still a popular Halloween treat with manufacturers producing more than 35 million pounds or 9 billion kernels in a year.

George Renninger of the Wunderle Candy Company created candy corn in the late 1800s to celebrate the beauty of corn and the autumn colors.

The candy is made using corn, syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant and palm wax.

Love them or hate them, they are popular this time of year.

Are you a fan of candy corn?