COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Little ghouls and goblins will soon be filling the streets!

One thing you won’t want to miss this Halloween is a pirate-themed Halloween display at a home in northern Colorado Springs.

It’s located near Highway 105 and Baptist Road on Becky Drive.

The spook-tacular pirate ship is one of many themed displays Tim Walter creates every year.

“I try to keep it current and since Pirates of the Caribbean movie came out this year, I put together this pirate ship. I had done this three years ago, it’s a little bit more extensive then it was the last time,” said Walter.

He says this display took over a month and a half to build and it’s always fun to see how neighbors react.

“I love to get their reactions, most people, they are excited about it so that’s fun,” said Walter.

Walter plans on leaving the display up until Friday, November 3.