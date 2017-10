DENVER, Colo. — Denver has been ranked the 10th coolest city in America by Forbes.

San Francisco took the top spot, followed by Seattle and San Diego.

The study reviewed the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S., using a variety of metrics such as recreational options like sporting events, parks and zoos, local restaurants, and access to reliable mass transit.

According to Forbes, Denver’s strengths are youth, coffee shops, and beer breweries, but the Mile High City falls short when it comes to small business growth, locally-owned restaurants, and diversity.

Here are the top 10 coolest cities:

San Francisco Seattle San Diego New Orleans Portland, Oregon San Jose, California Los Angeles New York City Boston Denver

You can see the full list on Forbes.com.