COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car ran a red light and hit a CSPD Community Service car on Monday.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Airport and Chelton Roads.

According to authorities, the CSPD car was traveling eastbound on Airport approaching Chelton on a green light when another car traveling southbound on Chelton ran a red light and hit the rear driver’s side of the CSPD car. The overhead lights on the CSPD car were not on, officials said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.