KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A hiker from Lakewood has gone missing at Kings Canyon National Park in central California.

Park rangers are searching for 37-year-old Joseph Patrick Leap, who set out on a solo day hike from Cedar Grove on Sunday, according to KMPH. He was supposed to leave on Sunday from the Roads End Trailhead, where his car was parked.

According to park officials, Leap is an experienced hiker but is unfamiliar with the area.

Search and rescue teams are currently conducting a ground and aerial search for Leap.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the park at 888-677-2746

