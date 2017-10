COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A UCCS student was killed and two other pedestrians injured in a hit-and-run overnight in Colorado Springs.

Police say around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, three pedestrians were crossing the eastbound lanes of Austin Bluffs Parkway at Stanton Road, near a main entrance to UCCS, when a truck traveling eastbound on Austin Bluffs hit two of the pedestrians. The truck then fled the scene eastbound on Austin Bluffs, according to authorities.

Officials say one pedestrian, who has since been identified as a UCCS student, died at the scene. Another pedestrian suffered minor injuries, and one other pedestrian was not injured.

The suspect vehicle, a light-colored full-size truck, was located and is in police custody. The driver of the truck has been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy has issued a statement in response to the incident, saying UCCS police are assisting CSPD in the investigation, and that counseling services are available to students, faculty, and staff by contacting the Wellness Center at 719-255-3257.