COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal triple shooting that claimed the life of a boy and seriously injured two others early Sunday.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Siferd Boulevard and Barnes Road.

At the scene, officers discovered three victims — all juvenile males — with gunshot wounds. Police say one victim died from his injuries. One other person is listed as critical and stable, and the other is listed as serious and stable, according to authorities.

Earlier Sunday, police responded to another triple shooting at a house party near Northwind and Vickers Drives. Police have not stated if the two triple shootings are related.

Authorities are actively investigating. If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.