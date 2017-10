COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One neighborhood on the southeast side of Colorado Springs is getting a facelift thanks to volunteers and organizations in the community.

The Neighborhood Pride Cleanup Program is bringing neighbors out to help other neighbors.

In a partnership with the City, “CONO” (also known as the Council of Neighbors and Organization) teamed up to revitalize several homes in the Chelton and Jetwing area.

One household who got some help on Saturday was that of a disabled veteran.

Volunteers painted the entire exterior of his home, landscaped the front yard, and helped him apply for a grant that will let him get interior upgrades.

The best part? Anyone can apply.

“You can nominate your neighborhood whether you live on the north side of Colorado Springs, the east side, the west side, anywhere all over the city. We’re really looking for diverse applications. When we do do this project we will do it in a localized bunch and so we have 8 homes that are within a three-block radius so we’re looking for localization,” said Katie Sunderlin, neighborhood development outreach specialist.

Community partners donated all of the materials and volunteers did the work.

If you’d like to apply for the Neighborhood Cleanup Program, visit cscono.org/programs.