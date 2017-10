MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The living dead rolled through Manitou Springs on Saturday at the 23rd annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races.

The popular event brought thousands to Manitou Avenue to watch 70 teams compete for the fastest casket.

Each team consists of one Emma and four runners — all have to be dressed in costume.

The races are a tribute to Emma Crawford, who used to live in Manitou in the late 1880s. She eventually died of tuberculosis and was buried on Red Mountain. One day, torrential rains washed her coffin down and she was later buried in Crystal Valley Cemetery.

For year now the town has been reenacting her race back down Red Mountain, keeping her memory alive.