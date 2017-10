Related Coverage New jazz radio station launches in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new jazz radio station has officially hit the airwaves in Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, Mayor John Suthers helped “flip the switch” for Jazz 93.5 FM at a launch party at The Antlers.

Jazz 93.5 FM will present a variety of worldwide jazz content while also showcasing new, local talent.

The station is a product of the Cheyenne Mountain Public Broadcast House and operates in partnership with 88.7 FM KCME.

