COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember the life of fallen firefighter-paramedic Jermaine Frye on the one-year anniversary of his death.

The Cimarron Hills Fire Department posted photos to Facebook showing the community gathered at the fire station to remember and celebrate Frye’s life.

A memorial bench bearing Frye’s name was also dedicated in front of the Cimarron Hills fire station on Sunday. Frye’s name was also added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial in May.

Frye was 31-years-old when he was found in cardiac arrest at his home on October 29, 2016. He was hired as a full-time paramedic firefighter with the Cimarron Hills Fire Department in February 2015.