CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a serious-injury crash that happened Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. about 17 miles north of Ordway.

Troopers say a Subaru Legacy driven by 19-year-old Oluwatobi Obiwole of Denver was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it lost control and rotated off the right side of the road. The car continued northeast as it rolled over the top of a barbed-wire fence and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast, according to officials.

A passenger, identified as a 17-year-old boy from Aurora, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Obiwole, along with two other passengers identified as 19-year-old Cordell Wise of Aurora and 21-year-old Keeshawn Gleason of Denver, were all transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Troopers say speed is a factor in this crash; alcohol is not a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.