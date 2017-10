COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Neighbors are now in shock after a triple shooting in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after midnight at a large house party in the Soft Breeze Way neighborhood, which is near North Union Boulevard and Vickers Drive.

Neighbors say they thought it sounded like fireworks at first, but remember hearing about ten shots and then chaos started.

“People were jumping fences; they pushed through part of our fence to get away, at which point they found me with my gun and laid down,” said Cameron Miller, who lives in the area.

Miller says he later found out they were just teens trying to escape the chaos.

He went on to say he was terrified who could have shown up, saying one of the victim’s was apparently chased.

“They were specifically after someone; because you have the thoughts of somebody just getting heated and opening fire or something along those lines, but the fact that they had chased someone down here and there were shells in this part of the neighborhood,” said Miller.

According to Miller; he’s met the homeowner where the party apparently happened, saying she’s very nice and keeps to herself, adding just recently, he’s noticed some activity.

According to police, all three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Two are listed as critical and stable, and one person is listed as serious and stable, according to authorities.

Right now, police are still looking for suspects and no one is in custody.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.