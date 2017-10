COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A nearly-ten year tradition is taking on the Patty Jewett neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Get your little ghosts and goblins ready for the Franklin Street Halloween Parade happening Sunday at 4 p.m.

The parade starts at Franklin and Del Norte for two blocks south on Franklin, then east on Columbia to the final destination point at Taylor Elementary School. You’re welcome to bring treats, drinks or other refreshments to share with others.

Neighbors, family, and friends are welcome to attend and cheer on the kiddos as they celebrate Halloween.