COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What goes better with beer than puppies? Puppies dressed up in Halloween costumes, of course!

Cerberus Brewing Company on the west side of Colorado Springs hosted their Buddy Adoption Fair while tapping their second batch of Buddy Up Pale Ale on Saturday.

Proceeds from the beer sales benefit the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue and Teller County Regional Animal Rescue.

Plenty of pups were ready for attendees to take home, and there was also a contest for “best dog costume.”