DIVIDE, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after a short car chase in Teller County on Saturday ended in the suspect’s apparent suicide.

Park County authorities notified the Teller County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. that the suspect had stolen a car and had fired shots at a witness. Deputies were able to locate the stolen car traveling southbound on Highway 67 toward Woodland Park. Officials say the suspect would not pull over and led deputies on a short chase before he turned onto a dead end road and stopped. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy heard one shot fired and discovered the suspect had apparently killed himself.

Authorities say the suspect was wanted for attempted homicide. His identity has not been released at this time.

The case is being investigated by Park County and Teller County Sheriff’s Offices.