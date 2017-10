COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three people were shot at a large house party overnight in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after midnight at a home in the 3800 block of Soft Breeze Way, near Northwind and Vickers Drives.

According to police, all three victims — two men and a woman — were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Two are listed as critical and stable, and one person is listed as serious and stable, according to authorities.

Police estimate from witnesses that around 100 people were at the party, and the disturbance began inside then escalated outside. Most people had run away from the scene before officers arrived.

Right now no one is in custody and no suspect information has been released.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.