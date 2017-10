COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash on Interstate 25 Sunday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on I-25 near the Fontanero exit.

Police say the car was headed south when the driver lost control, causing it to roll several times. According to authorities, all three people inside the car were injured. One person suffered serious injury, according to police.

Right now alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, according to officials. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.