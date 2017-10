COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Workforce Center, in partnership with USAA, is co-hosting a Veterans and Community Job Fair on November 1.

The fair will be held at the Hotel Elegante Conference Center located at 2886 S. Circle Drive.

The event opens at 1 p.m. to all veterans, active duty service members, the Guard and Reserve, and their spouses. The event is open to the public from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fair will feature more than 120 local, regional and national employers representing career areas including Cyber/IT, non-profits, customer service, food service, government service, logistics, financial, sales, staffing and more.

If you’re interested in attending, you are encouraged to pre-register online, arrive interview-ready, and bring copies of your resume.

Learn more about the job fair here.