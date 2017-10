COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man inside a stolen truck after recovering several additional stolen vehicles in Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and W. Cucharras Street.

Police responded to the area after a Lojack employee located a motorcycle reported stolen earlier from the 900 block of N. 19th Street.

At the scene, officers located several stolen vehicles, including a truck, Jeep Wrangler, trailer, and two additional motorcycles inside the trailer.

According to police, a suspect, identified as Juston Gasper, was inside the stolen truck. He was taken into custody without incident.