MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — This will be the last weekend to catch the Pikes Peak Cog Railway before it closes for the winter due to maintenance repairs.

Beginning Monday, October 30, the popular attraction will be closed and all reservations for the winter months will be cancelled and refunded.

Crews will complete track and train maintenance. The railway will reopen in spring of 2018.

According to general manager Spencer Wren, the train began operating year-round in 2007, which Wren says caused maintenance to fall behind schedule. It first opened in 1891.

Officials say this is the first time in a decade the railway will be closed.

If you have a reservation after Monday, October 30, you can get a full refund, including all fees.

For more information, visit cograilway.com.