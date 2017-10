DENVER, Colo. — The baby panda cubs at the Denver Zoo now officially have names.

Meet Pabu (meaning “puffball”) and Sabal (meaning “strong one”).

The Zoo asked for the public’s help in voting for the names last week. More than 6,300 votes were cast for a favorite pair of names.

Oolong and Chai came in second place with 33.2 percent of votes, and Eli and Peyton came in third with 13.3 percent of votes.

Zoo officials say right now the cubs are inside a nesting box in their exhibit where you can catch a glimpse of them during supplemental feedings throughout the day.