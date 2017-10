COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re having a hard time waiting for Halloween to indulge in some sweet treats — here’s some good news!

Saturday, October 28 is National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate is made from cacao seeds, which have been cultivated for at least 300,000 years.

The bitter seeds have to go through a long fermenting, roasting and grinding process before they become chocolate.

They can then be turned into one of the multiple varieties of treat — including milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and the most recent discovery, ruby chocolate.

Some researchers indicate that chocolate can lower blood pressure, but only when eaten in moderation.

National Chocolate Day was created by the National Confectioners Association.

