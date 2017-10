FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in Fountain Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of Sunny Lane, near Crest Drive and S. Santa Fe Avenue, around 9:40 a.m to investigate a violent injury.

According to authorities, the victim is an adult man. He had an unknown number of non-life threatening stab wounds to his stomach and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.