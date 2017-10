STATEWIDE — There will be increased DUI enforcement starting Friday, October 27 through Wednesday, November 1 as part of CDOT’s “The Heat Is On” campaign.

The enforcement aims to eliminate impaired driving-related injuries and fatalities over Halloween weekend and could include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to DUI enforcement, according to CDOT.

This year’s enforcement campaign includes 113 law enforcement agencies statewide.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 45 percent of all traffic fatalities on Halloween between 2011 and 2015 involved a drunk driving related crash, while 23 percent of all pedestrian fatalities on Halloween involved a drunk driver.

“We are urging Coloradans to consume responsibly this weekend,” said Col. Scott Hernandez, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “There will be more pedestrians out on Halloween evening, so we’re asking motorists to drive alert and without distractions. If you do plan to drive, do so sober. There are many alternative options to driving drunk, including ride share programs, cabs and public transit.”

Last year’s Halloween DUI enforcement resulted in 296 arrests, with Colorado State Patrol (50), Denver PD (30), and Aurora PD (27) citing the most arrests.

You can learn more about “The Heat Is On” campaign here.