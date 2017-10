COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a free community event was held Friday in Colorado Springs where victims, support groups, and agencies spoke against the violence.

One of the victims, Monique Walker, said she endured domestic violence for eight years.

“The brokenness I can’t express, words can’t express. I’ve been at the lowest of lows, I’ve been at the lowest of lows and I will never go back there,” said Walker.

Walker said she understands that it can be hard to walk away, but that it was the best decision she could have made.

“So guess what I’m speaking out now. You want to know the truth, you’re going to hear it all across the United States, you’re going to hear this voice of truth,” said Walker.

According to Sterling Chase, who now teaches martial arts, abuse can happen to anyone. He said in two of his past relationships, he became the victim.

“I know I’m not alone; situation may be different, because a lot of the stories you hear are about women being abused and children, but not necessarily the men,” said Chase.

Chase said he used his past to help others and that it’s empowering to see how much people can grow.

“I had to pull all my hurts up, I had to find out what was the source of this, how did I end up in this and the things that I discovered about myself were pretty hurtful,” said Walker.

Walker went on to say that anyone experiencing domestic violence is not alone and should not be ashamed to ask for help.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233) is available 24 hours a day.

