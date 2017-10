COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire burned through two homes in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

Crews responded to the area of 8540 Sassafras Drive, near Research Parkway and Rangewood Drive, just after 11 a.m. after several callers reported the fire.

According to officials, the residents in the homes were safe and there were no reported injuries.

No other details have been released at this time.

Fire on Sassafras Drive in Colorado Springs 10/28 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department