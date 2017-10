COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested two suspects on several outstanding warrants after they tried to evade authorities and damaged a patrol cruiser in the process.

It happened Friday around 6 p.m. at the Walgreens near N. Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard North.

Police responded to the area to investigate a possible disturbance behind the store. When an officer arrived, the suspects, identified as 34-year-old Sabrina Pleake and 25-year-old Johnny Chavez, got into a car and fled the area.

A second police officer contacted the car around the building, according to officials. The suspects swerved to avoid crashing into the patrol car, but hit the front of the cruiser. At this time, the suspect backed up and crashed into a cement barrier behind the building, according to police. The patrol car’s front bumper sustained moderate damage.

The suspects tried to escape again but were unsuccessful due to the damage from the earlier collision.

Police say officers had to use a stun gun on Chavez because he resisted officers while being removed from the vehicle, which police say was reported stolen out of Pueblo.

Chavez was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants as well as motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest and various traffic charges.

Pleake was arrested on outstanding warrants.