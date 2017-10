COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two teens are facing charges after officers recovered a stolen SUV in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said they were called to the mall around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a stolen Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot, with about eight people and several other cars surrounding it.

Police talked to the people and arrested two of them, both teen boys. They were charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and trespassing.

Police said the Suburban had been reported stolen on Monday.