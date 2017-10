COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after two people were shot outside a central Colorado Springs shopping center Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened around 2 p.m. outside the Family Dollar at Boulder Street and Prairie Road, east of downtown. One of the victims is in serious condition, and the other is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police said no suspects have been arrested. Investigators are still interviewing people who witnessed the shooting.

