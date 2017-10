COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A grass fire is burning near the intersection of Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard in western Colorado Springs.

The fire is near the Oasis Apartments and the VA Clinic. Firefighters are on the scene, and police are helping with traffic control.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

Smoke from the fire is visible across Colorado Springs and from the summit of Pikes Peak.

You can see the smoke from the grass fire on Centennial from the top of Pikes Peak. North wind pushing smoke south. pic.twitter.com/cIcsQZQN86 — Justin Chambers (@jctvweather) October 26, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.