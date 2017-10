EL PASO COUNTY, , Colo. — The El Paso County coordinated Election is just under two weeks away; a big ballot issue this year is 1A, or the tabor-refund ballot initiative.

The County is asking to keep $14.5-million in excess tax revenue, a big part of which would go towards the widening of I-25.

The money would go towards a stretch of highway known as ‘the gap,’ from Monument to Castle Rock which goes from three lanes to two.

The stretch of highway hasn’t been updated since 1960 and now El Paso County wants to use $6-million of our excess tax revenue to help fix it up.

Some folks, like Laura Carno of Springstaxpayers.com say the project isn’t fair to taxpayers.

“It lets the state off the hook, the state is supposed to be coming up with this money,” said Carno.

According to the El Paso County Board of Commissioners, the State will be doing its part.

“The State’s going to come to the table with $250-million dollars and the Federal Government we’re applying for a grant of about $65-million dollars, but a lot of this hinges on these ballot initiatives passing,” said Mark Waller, District 2 Commissioner, El Paso County.

Widening this particular section of I-25 to three lanes will cost upwards of $350-million dollars, El Paso County in total would put forth $25-million.

“It’s the Department of Transportation they have one job; managing our roads, so what’s not going to get done in the County, if this County money goes to the State,” said Carno.

While $6-million could go to widening I-25, the rest of the $14.5-million would also go towards other things.

“Other County roads are going to get $6-million dollars; and then our parks and open spaces are going to get about $1.5-million dollars, and disaster recovery out of the Black Forest and Waldo Canyon fires, about another million,” said Waller.

According to Waller, If voters say no on 1-A, the excess tax revenue will be dispersed among taxpayers.

A reminder, all ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on November 7th.