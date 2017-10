Credit card theft suspects View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance image shows a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows a vehicle driven by two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office Surveillance image shows a vehicle driven by two suspects accused of using stolen credit cards in Colorado Springs earlier this month. / El Paso County Sheriff's Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are looking for two men who broke into a car in northern Colorado Springs, stole a wallet containing credit cards, and then used the cards later that night.

Deputies said around 7 p.m. October 5, two people broke the back window of a car parked on Ashbrook Heights, which is just off Northgate Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs. The suspects stole a wallet containing credit cards and a driver’s license.

Then, around 4 a.m. October 6, the suspects went to the Walmart off Academy Boulevard and Voyager Parkway. Deputies said they arrived in the same car–a silver sedan–but entered the store separately. They used the cards for several transactions at the Walmart and two other locations, according to deputies.

Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at at 719-390-5555.