COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Employees with a Colorado Springs roofing company arrived home earlier this week after a 900-mile trip to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The managing partners at Integrity Roofing and Painting and several volunteers spent two weeks in Houston, cleaning up the flood-ravaged neighborhoods and helping 16 families with immediate needs.

Integrity said they contributed more than $50,000 and resources to the recovery efforts, but what they gained from the experience was more than anyone could put a price tag on.

“Giving money is great, and we did that as well,” managing member Teresa Fristoe said. “But it was really wonderful for us to go meet the folks face-to-face. See the tears, give them hugs, and clean out some yards, and rebuild some houses. I think we received at least as much as they did.”

Integrity said they are in the planning stages of making a trip to Puerto Rico to help there as well.