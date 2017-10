COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fundraising event happening in Colorado Springs this weekend is hoping to get more people on the bone marrow registry list.

It’s called the Bad to the Bone Marrow-thon.

Every three minutes one person in the u-s is diagnosed with a blood cancers , like Leukemia and Lymphoma.

Genny’s Hope Foundation is hosting the Bone Marrow-thon this Saturday October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elegeante Suites Hotel at 6450 N. Academy Blvd.

There will be a silent auction to raise funds and a table to sign people up for the bone marrow registry.

Organizers of the event say getting a successful bone marrow transplant is a numbers game.

“Genny’s Hope, who we are partnering with, has got about 6,000 people on registry and about 1,200 of those have been a match, and of those 1,200 only less 100 have been a 100 percent match. Then three have donated,” said April Salladay, with a local title company who is helping organize the event.

